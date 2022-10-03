Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver on Loop 101

Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours.

Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.

"Witnesses reported that a dark-colored Toyota sedan, like a Camry or Corolla, possibly a late model was involved.. struck the rider and was driven by a male.. possibly with a beard," said Department of Public Safety Captain Alan Heywood.

If you have any information about the driver who took off from the sene, contact DPS or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.