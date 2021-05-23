Motorcyclist dies after running red light in north Phoenix

A motorcyclist has died in a collision near the I-17 and Bell Road, Phoenix police said on May 23.

Police say the crash happened at around midnight, and the male motorcyclist was lying in the street when officers arrived.

The man had reportedly failed to stop for a red light and crashed into a sedan heading west down Bell Road, police say.

The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and is speaking with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

