Motorcyclist in Tempe dies in crash near Curry Road and College Avenue

TEMPE, Ariz. - A motorcyclist died in a Tempe crash on the night of Saturday, Jan. 16, says the police department.

The solo crash happened near Curry Road and College Avenue around 7 p.m. Police say the male motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

He hasn't been identified.

"At this time it appears no other vehicles were involved in the collision," police said.

Road closures will be in place for the duration of the investigation.