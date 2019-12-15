Multiple people attacked by bees in Glendale park; 1 man stung over 100 times

article

Four people were stung by bees while picking fruit at a Glendale park near 59th and Peoria avenues, according to authorities.

We're told a group of people picking fruit accidentally disturbed a beehive.

The Glendale Fire Department says a 40-year-old man was stung more than 100 times and he remains in critical condition. A 72-year-old woman was also hospitalized, while a 39-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were treated at the scene.

"When they disturbed the hive, the bees started to attack. We did have a 40-year-old male that was transported in critical condition. He sustained over 100 stings. We had a 72-year-old who was also transported. She was stung pretty substantially as well," said GFD's Ashley Losch.

A beekeeper was called to remove the hive.

The park was shut down during the incident and reopened on Monday, but was closed again after another person was stung once and more bees were spotted.

Crews were able to locate another hive. A beekeeper sprayed the hive and will return to remove it, possibly on Tuesday. That section of the park along 59th Avenue will be closed until that time.