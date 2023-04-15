Mysterious balloons in Phoenix sky, man throws money on freeway: This week's top offbeat headlines

From balloons spotted in the sky over Phoenix to a man throwing cash on the freeway, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

Here's our top offbeat stories for the week of April 9-15:

1. What are the balloons seen in Phoenix's sky? We have the answer: "I can confirm that Aerostar is currently operating Thunderhead balloon systems in the Phoenix area. These balloons are in the stratosphere, so well above the weather we typically experience at ground level," the company said in a statement.

2. The new slow and painful dating trend of 'fizzling', explained: A new dating trend is a bit more passive-aggressive and yet it seems to be causing a lot more pain. It's called "fizzling", sort of like when you crack open a can of soda, and it makes a slow feeble spluttering sound before it finally just stops. In relationships, friendships, and even situation-ships, fizzling is a slow end to a once-promising partnership.

3. Brad Pitt let elderly man live rent-free in Los Angeles mansion: 'Just kept living forever': Due to the fact that his neighbor was so old, Brad Pitt allowed him to live the rest of his life in the home. "He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away, and the husband, John, lived there. I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died."

Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at LOlympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Expand

4. Washington woman makes 'shocking' discovery after purchasing $3.99 urn at Goodwill: A thrifter in Seattle appears to have made an unexpected find while shopping at Goodwill, and a video of her discovery now has more than 12 million views on TikTok.

The Goodwill location has taken the urn back from Chase in hopes to track down its owner. (Josie Chase)

5. Oregon man throws thousands of dollars in cash on I-5 freeway: Police said multiple cars were stopped along the roadway, in both the north and south lanes, as people searched for the money which was reportedly $100 dollar bills.

6. Museum offers $25,000 reward for Maine meteorite hunt: A spectacular fireball that was spotted streaking through the northern sky might be the golden ticket to a reward of at least $25,000 for a lucky person if they can stumble across remnants of a meteorite.

7 Drake Bell breaks silence online after being reported 'missing and endangered' in Florida: Bell, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, was initially reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department in a Facebook post. "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?" Bell wrote on Twitter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: Drake Bell attends Build Series at Build Studio on February 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

8. First image of a black hole gets a makeover using AI: The first image of a black hole captured four years ago revealed a fuzzy, fiery doughnut-shaped object. Now, researchers have used artificial intelligence to give that cosmic beauty shot a touch-up.

(Left) EHT image of the black hole in the center of M87 based on 2017 data, as reported in Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration in 2019. (Right) Result of reconstructing the image by applying PRIMO to the same data set. (Credit: Medeiros et al. 2023 Expand

9. Oscar Mayer to allow couples to elope inside iconic Wienermobile: Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile will allow couples to say their "I do's" inside the unique vehicle that will transform into a wedding chapel.

Oscar Mayer introduces the first-ever Wienermobile of Love: the chance for soon-to-be newlyweds to subvert the seriousness of wedding planning and exchange vows in hot-dog bliss at the elopement mecca of the country, Las Vegas! (Photo: Business Wire)

10. Dog supposedly suffered from alcohol withdrawal, animal rescue says: According to Woodside Animal Rescue Trust, the Labrador named Coco required intensive care since arriving at the rescue due to "canine alcohol withdrawal" – a first that the organization has experienced.