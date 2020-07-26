Navajo Nation reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials report 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths.

The total number of people infected on the reservation now stands at 8,837 with 434 known deaths as of Saturday night.

Tribal health officials said 76,902 people have undergone testing and 6,525 have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The latest weekend lockdown that includes the closure of businesses began after sunset Friday and will end early Monday morning. The tribe also has implemented daily and nighttime curfews.

Advertisement

Residents of the vast reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have also been under a mandate to wear masks when out in public.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Get the latest local news from FOX 10: