Near drowning call: 2-year-old found in a Mesa condominium complex pond

Residents say something like this has never happened here, but on Saturday night, police responded to a drowning call and they found a 2-year-old boy in the Water Works Condominiums' pond area.

Neighbors say the child was visiting family members at the complex near Baseline and Dobson roads. At around 6 p.m., witnesses say they heard screaming outside.

Medics transported the boy to an area hospital and his current condition is unknown.

There's a sign that says "no swimming in ponds" and we're told there are multiple ponds in the Water Works complex. Neighbors say the pond is three to four feet deep and they feel terrible for the family.

“Oh, it was horrible, you know.. my kids are grown they’re older, but my family comes and visits and I have my nieces and nephews, so it’s very very dangerous,” said Candy Acosta.

We will keep you updated on the child's condition as we learn more about the situation.