Nearly 140,000 people are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Arizona as of Jan. 8

Nearly 140,000 people in Arizona have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, Jan. 8, says the Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 9.

To be exact, the department says 139,068 have been vaccinated as most of the state remains in phase 1A of the distribution, which includes healthcare workers and those living and working at long-term care facilities being vaccinated.

"Due to the current limited initial supply of vaccine, Arizona counties will be utilizing a vaccine prioritization phased approach," the news release read.

Maricopa County, the state's most populous region, has distributed 77,400 partial vaccines with a little under 2,300 completed with two doses.

Vaccine distribution began mid-December in 2020.

Arizona has recently become the No. 1 hotspot for COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people. This isn't the first time Arizona has been a hotspot, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Jan. 9, according to reported numbers, the state has a 13.7% positivity rate.

To see how Arizona counties are doing in the distribution by viewing the state's released numbers below. If you cannot view the attachment, click here.

