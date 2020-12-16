Maricopa County outlines vaccine distribution plan

Thursday morning, on Dec. 17, COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Phoenix at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

The first phase of vaccinations will take several weeks. 18,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered Monday in Arizona and on Tuesday, 25,000 more doses arrived.

Shipments will keep on coming to the state.

A Moderna vaccine will be added to other vaccine stations once approved by the Centers for Disease Control.

Rob Rowley, Director of Maricopa County Emergency Management, says, "Things are changing quickly."

Maricopa County Health Director Marcy Flanagan said while the vaccine is a point of light in this dark pandemic, people need to remain vigilant.

Advertisement

27,000 frontline workers who are eligible have been prescreened to receive the vaccinations so far. They are in the 1A, or first phase, group that will get priority for the vaccine.