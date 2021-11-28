Need holiday cards? Chandler woman transforms yard into festive photo space

Festive cards can be a big part of the holiday season for some families, but getting that perfect shot can be tricky, costly and stressful, especially for parents with young children.

A Chandler woman says she's come up with a unique way to take the guesswork out of getting that perfect shot.

"As a mom myself, I just don't have it in me to spend $150 to $200 for ten minutes to get two edited pictures," said Anca Castillo. "That's just not feasible for me."

That's why Castillo came up with the idea to transform her front yard into the first place to take holiday photos.

"At the time my business partner and I decided to try it out, we'd seen other people do pop-up photo booths…and we decided to try it and see if it works," Castillo said. "I think we have a unique style and unique perspective of being parents of young kids of what is needed to get some of those really good pictures."

That was four years ago, and the tradition continues to this day.

"When they come in, they are able to use all five displays that we have," Castillo explained. "They can go from display to display, play with all the props, interchange props, just have fun in a very stress-free environment."

All visitors have to do is visit her website, reserve a 30 minute time slot and start taking pictures. She charges $10 per adult and $5 per child or pet.

"They can go from set to set taking as many pictures as physically possible in that thirty minutes -- no limit on how many pictures or how many poses how creative they can get," Castillo said. "They have the full 30 minutes at their disposal."

