New faith-based film studio opens in Tempe

The Arizona film industry has been trying to grow for years, and on Saturday morning, it got a shot in the arm as a new studio opened its doors.

JC Films, a family-friendly and faith-based studio, has set up a new location in Tempe and plans to shoot up to a dozen films in Arizona next year.

"Our goal is to do between 6 to 12 films here next year in Phoenix," said Jason Campbell, president of JC Films. "We just want to be a hub ... for people of faith to get together and make family-friendly content."

Before the unveiling, actor Dean Cain was already shooting scenes for Jason Campbell's film "Forgiven."

"Telling a lot of personal stories, and no story is too small," said Cain.

For many years, industry leaders have tried to jump start the film industry in the state. There have been moments like when the Transformers franchise filmed scenes on Arizona highways in 2016, but legislation has stalled every year at the Arizona State Capitol to create tax incentives.

This new move might be a sign of future growth.

"I don’t see any reason why that wouldn’t happen in Arizona," Cain said. "It has better weather than Los Angeles, it’s got incredible areas and places to film that can double for anything. Whether it’s westerns or small towns, it’s a great place to film."

Campbell says there's plenty of talent in the state that the studio could use.

"There's so much talent here, and not even in front of the camera, behind the camera," said Campbell. "Just an immense amount of talent."

Campbell says there will also be classes and training at the studio now that the doors are open, with lots of content to shoot.

The studio's first film, Forgiven, tackles the issue of child abuse and will cast more than two dozen local actors from the Phoenix area, according to a news release.