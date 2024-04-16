New Life Center in Phoenix offers sex assault survivors shelter, resources

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a local nonprofit wants the community to know that help is available.

New Life Center, is a large domestic violence shelter, but they also have resources for anyone over the age of 18 who does not need to live in a shelter environment to begin their healing process.

Sunshine Healing Services is right by downtown Phoenix and they help sexual violence survivors.

They offer free therapy, yoga and other services throughout someone’s life.

The CEO of New Life Center, Myriah Mhoon, says sex crimes are always under-reported and there’s a large need in our community for these resources.

"If anyone has been victimized at any time in their life and if they have the demographics of over 18, this is really a place for them to come and start their healing journey whether the assault happened an hour before, or 20 or 30 years before," Mhoon said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can go here for resources: https://newlifectr.org/