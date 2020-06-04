New York City artist creates powerful George Floyd tribute in Phoenix

An artist from the East Coast is using her skills to create a tribute to George Floyd in the Valley.

Floyd died on May 25, after now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held him to the ground by putting his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked unrest and violence across the nation.

On Wednesday, charges against Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder, and charges were also filed against the other three officers involved in the incident. The three officers involved are identified as Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng.

A memorial service for Floyd took place in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Jeremie Bacpac Franko started the memorial Tuesday morning and finished it Tuesday night. The mural is located near 15th Street and Oak, and it shows Floyd on a $20 bill.

"The reason why I'm doing a $20 bill is because George Floyd was killed over a $20 bill. We may never know if it was or wasn't counterfeit," said Franko.

Franko hopes the artwork could spark conversations about racial injustice.