Newly proposed Arizona bill would outlaw abortions

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

A Republican state lawmaker is working to make abortion illegal in Arizona as well as charging a doctor who performs the procedure with homicide.

PHOENIX - A Republican state representative unveiled a bill that would outlaw women from getting abortions, require prosecutors to charge the women who do, as well as charge the doctors who perform the procedure with homicide.

Rep. Walter Blackman's bill also expands the definition of a person to include a child in the womb at any stage of development.

In a statement, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel writes, "As County Attorney, I have been clear that I will not prosecute a woman for her healthcare choices, and I stand by this position. I do not support this bill."

A Tweet from the ACLU of Arizona said in response to the bill, "Make no mistake: HB 2650 is an extreme piece of legislation and a direct threat to Roe v. Wade. It's not just cruel—it's unconstitutional. And we plan to fight back."