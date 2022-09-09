More rain, stormy weather forecast across Arizona this weekend: Live radar, updates

The monsoon season may be over, but the storms aren't done yet. A Flood Watch goes into effect Saturday across parts of Arizona as rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected to move across the state.

The south-central and western regions of the state are forecast to be the most affected by the incoming storm system.

The Phoenix metropolitan area will see a 15% chance for flash flooding and a 30-50% chance for strong storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch is in effect for the following counties:

La Paz, Yuma County: 8 a.m. on Oct. 15 until 5 a.m. on Oct. 16

Gila, Maricopa, Pinal County: 8 a.m. on Oct. 15 until 11 a.m. on Oct. 16

Mohave County: 12 p.m. on Oct 15 until 11 a.m. on Oct. 16

Get the latest watches, warnings and advisories here.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Credit: NWS Phoenix

Live radar

Latest updates

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm: