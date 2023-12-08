Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Thousands of gift cards seized in Arizona; gas station clerk and customer take suspect down

Investigators say a gang member who murdered a gay man in north Phoenix has been linked to a second killing; a man who escaped custody from a police precinct is back behind bars and it was all caught on camera as people at a local gas station took him down. Here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, December 8, 2023.

1. Suspect in 'brutal murder' of gay Phoenix man connected to a 2nd murder | Crime Files

Police say a gang member arrested in the shooting death of a gay man, whose body was then mutilated at a park in north Phoenix is also responsible for killing another man earlier this year. Read more.

2. Experimental plane pilot dies in crash near Eloy

The pilot of an experimental plane has died following a crash in Pinal County just south of the Eloy Municipal Airport.

3. Surveillance video shows customer and clerk capture escaped inmate at Phoenix gas station

New surveillance video shows the moment an escaped prisoner was captured at a gas station and it's all thanks to a couple of good Samaritans.

4. Thousands of cloned gift cards seized in Arizona; AG says suspects bought guns, TVs, Red Bull

Thousands of cloned gift cards seized in Arizona; AG says suspects bought guns, TVs, Red Bull
Thousands of cloned gift cards seized in Arizona; AG says suspects bought guns, TVs, Red Bull

Fraudsters are tampering with gift cards, often leaving the buyer empty-handed. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

5. Montana grandpa whose jaw was ripped off by grizzly bear attacks recovery: 'he's going to be like Rambo'

Montana grandpa whose jaw was ripped off by grizzly bear attacks recovery: 'he's going to be like Rambo'
Montana grandpa whose jaw was ripped off by grizzly bear attacks recovery: 'he's going to be like Rambo'

Grandfather-of-two Rudy Noorlander, 61, is expected to make a full recovery after a nine-foot Montana grizzly bear ripped off his lower jaw.