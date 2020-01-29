No injuries following 1st-alarm apartment fire in Phoenix

Nearly a dozen people were forced out of their homes overnight after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire broke out around midnight near 19th Avenue and Dunlap.

Firefighters say heavy smoke and fire was coming from a second-floor apartment when crews arrived at the scene. Firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to any other apartments.

At least two units are badly damaged due to fire and water and those residents will not be able to return home.

No injuries were reported.