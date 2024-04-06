Non-profit group ASA Now reports $30,000 burglary in Mesa

ASA Now, a non-profit group for foster families, reported that suspects in a burglary stole $30,000 worth of goods from its business last week.

Police are looking for the suspects who reportedly arrived there with a Uhaul truck, broke into a storage box and left with several items.

A representative from the group reported the incident to police on Friday.

The burglary occurred on April 2 in east Mesa near the intersection of University Drive and 80th Street.

According to a report from the Mesa Police Department, several items were noticed for sale on the app Offer Up.

Surveillance footage did not pick up the license plate of the Uhaul truck or images of the suspects.

ASA now also does charity work for seniors and the homeless.

Map of where the burglary took place: