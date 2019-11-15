North High School varsity football coach suspended following allegations of 'inappropriate behavior'

article

Officials with the Phoenix Union High School District say an investigation is underway, following allegations of "inappropriate behavior" that happened inside the boy's locker room at North High School.

In a statement, school district officials say parents at North High School have been notified of the investigation, and that district officials have reached out to the parents of students potentially involved in the "inappropriate behavior".

District officials did not reveal any additional details surrounding the "inappropriate behavior", but did say it happened during the fall sports season.

"As a part of the investigation, we are working with local authorities to determine the extent and severity of the reported behaviors," read a portion of the statement.

School District officials did say that a football banquet that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed to an unspecified date in the future.

In addition, officials said North High School's varsity football coach, Adan Mendoza, is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Besides his football coaching duties, Mendoza is a physical education and health teacher at North High.