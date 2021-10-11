Expand / Collapse search
North Scottsdale's 'Castle on the Hill' sold for $21.5m; 2nd highest sale in Arizona history

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
House and Home
FOX 10 Phoenix
"Castle On The Hill," a property in North Scottsdale article

"Castle On The Hill," a residential property in North Scottsdale (Photo Courtesy: Angelo Fratantoni)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with an Arizona realty firm says the sale of a 12,000 square feet home in North Scottsdale marks the second-highest sale of a residential property in Arizona.

According to a statement by Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, the property, located in a neighborhood off Thompson Peak Parkway, is called "The Castle On The Hill," and the home, characterized by the realty firm as a "French-inspired Italian estate," was built in 2020, with an Italian exterior style and a modern French interior design.

Interior of "Castle On The Hill," a property in North Scottsdale

Interior of "Castle On The Hill" (Photo Courtesy: Angelo Fratantoni)

The buyers of the home were identified as a retired couple from the San Francisco Bay Area. The couple is reportedly moving to Arizona in search of a better way of life.

"With a new found love of Arizona’s culture, wildlife and beauty, the couple selected the home because of the quality and detail in the home combined with the views, location in Silverleaf and the reputation of the builder drew them to the property," read a portion of the statement.

The estate, according to the real estate firm, sits on more than three acres of land, and also includes a separate guest home. Inside the main house, there are five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The guest house itself also has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as its own kitchen.

