NWS forecast calls for rain, below-average temperatures next week

Forecasts by the National Weather Service show the Valley could be getting rain and a big drop in temperatures next week.

According to forecasts, rain could move into the Valley Tuesday afternoon, and the various models are calling for 1.56in to as much as 2.68in of rain in the Phoenix area.

Temperatures will also fall, according to NWS forecasts, with the high temperatures falling to the 60s by Wednesday.

