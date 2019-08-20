NWS: Phoenix breaks high temperature record set back in 1986

Officials with the National Weather Service say Phoenix has set a new daily record for high temperature for August 20.

According to the NWS, a temperature of 113°F (45°C) was set at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, beating the old record, set in 1986, by one degree. At the time, officials said it was possible for temperatures to go up by another degree or two before the end of the day. However, the official high temperature for Tuesday remained at 113°F, as of Tuesday evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of Arizona, including various parts of the Valley and other cities such as Casa Grande, Florence, Gila Bend, Globe, and Miami until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. The heat, however, didn't stop some people from heading to the Phoenix Zoo, where workers did their best to keep animals and guests cool.

At the stingray exhibit, the water is cool and shade is overhead, but that doesn’t mean trainers aren’t making sure the stingrays are comfortable.

"It is really important for them to keep a consistent temperature," said Mari Belko. "We have chillers in the back which keeps them at a perfect 77 degrees."

Generators behind the exhibit are how they power it all on a day like Tuesday.

"Even though it’s super hot, they don’t know any difference," said Belko.

Chelsea Hahn brought her two-year-old daughter, Jenna, to play with the stingrays to cool off.

"It’s shaded, the water is cool, and they come by and splash you a little to cool off," said Hahn.

There are, of course, animals at the Zoo that are used to this heat, like Arizona's famous javelinas. Zoo workers, however, are providing them with some misting, ice blocks and popsicles. The javelinas are also not passing up an opportunity for a bath.

"They don’t perspire like we do, so mud wallows are the only way they can stay cool," said Senior Keeper Devorah Young.

Hahn has some advice for the rest of us about braving the heat.

"We are Arizona natives. We can do this," said Hahn.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page.