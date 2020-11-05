NWS: Phoenix sets record for hottest day in November

Phoenix broke a heat record set in 2007 and has now experienced the hottest day ever recorded for the month of November, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the agency, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 95°F at around noon on Nov 5, breaking the daily heat record set 13 years ago. Less than two hours later, the city reached 98°F, making it the hottest November day on record. This breaks the previous record November high of 96°.

Arizona and California had their warmest April-September period in 126 years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. For Arizona, that six-month interval was the state’s driest period ever.

Phoenix also set a record earlier this year for the having the greatest number of days over 100 degrees, with a grand total of 145 days.

