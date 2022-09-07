Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Flagstaff

Authorities in Flagstaff are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the morning of Sept. 7.

Flagstaff Police say North Cummings Street is closed indefinitely and Highway 89 heading into town is restricted down to two lanes due to the investigation. Lynch Drive is open to access the Mobile Haven neighborhood and Summit High School.

Police have not released any information on the shooting. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is also involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

