Officials closing Tonto National Forest on July 2; some lakes, roads still accessible

Officials with Tonto National Forest are closing the state's largest national forest starting at 6 a.m. on July 2.

The extreme fire danger and dry conditions prompted the closure. The forest service says more than 224,500 acres have been burned in the Tonto National Forest in 2020 alone.

However, there will still be access to some lakes and forest roads. Tonto National Forest tweeted out details on specific areas that are open.

Open Lake Areas

Roosevelt Lake, except for Bermuda Flat, Cholla Bay, and Bachelor Cove Shoreline Areas which will be closed.

Bartlett Reservoir.

Canyon Lake.

Saguaro Lake & Lower Salt River.

Tortilla Flat Restaurant

Roosevelt Lakeview Mobile Home Park off of SR 188 at Roosevelt Lake, but not beyond the park.

Open Roads

Bush Highway (FR 204).

FR 19 to Bartlett Reservoir Jojoba Boat Launch and Bartlett Marina.

FR 459A to Rattlesnake Day Use Area.

FR 459 to Yellow Cliffs Boat Launch and SB Cove Day Use Area.

FR 582 from SR 87 to the Buckhead Mesa Landfill.

FR 583 from SR 87 to Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.

Violations of these restrictions are punishable as a misdemeanor, which could be a fine of up to $5,000 per person, or imprisonment of six months, or both.