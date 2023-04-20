Oklahoma murder suspect arrested after pursuit ends on I-40 in Arizona

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man wanted for murder out of Oklahoma was arrested following a pursuit in northeastern Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was notified on April 17 that 23-year-old Tawann Richardson was traveling from New Mexico into Arizona and was heading westbound in a black Toyota Camry with Oklahoma license plates on Interstate 40 in Holbrook.

Richardson had an active murder warrant out of Oklahoma and a felony parole violation warrant out of Texas, DPS said.

Troopers spotted the Camry at 3:40 p.m. and tried to pull it over, but Richardson continued heading westbound and a pursuit ensued.

Navajo County Sheriff's deputies joined in the pursuit and deployed tire deflation devices, which caused Richardson to lose control of the car before it stopped in the median near milepost 271.

Richardson and a passenger were taken into custody.

Richardson was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail.

Area where the pursuit ended: