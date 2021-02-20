One dead, another injured in shooting near 16th Street and Southern

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in south Phoenix on Feb. 19, police say.

Police were called to a business near 16th Street and Southern Friday night for reports of a fight. As they were responding to the area, officer received more reports that gunshots had been fired.

By the time police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who died at the scene. He was identified as 32-year-old Walter Wood.

An investigation revealed that a second person had been shot during the fight, but was taken to the hospital by a friend with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Any suspects involved left before police came, and no descriptions of the shooters were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

