Opening day at Arizona Snowbowl: Ski resort in Flagstaff gets nearly 2 feet of snow

Nearly two feet of snow fell at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff and that's great news for skiers and snowboarders because the ski resort opens for the season today!

The Grand Canyon Express chairlift, Arizona’s only high-speed six-person lift, is scheduled to open at 9 a.m., providing access to four intermediate trails including Midway Catwalk, Logjam, Wild Turkey, and Round Up.

The Little Spruce conveyor lift will service limited beginner terrain and a selection of terrain park features will also be available.

“Last winter was the longest season ever in the 82-year history of Snowbowl and we are eager to carry that momentum into the start of the 2019-2020 season,” stated Rob Linde, general manager at Arizona Snowbowl. “Carrying on our tradition of first to open in Arizona would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Lift tickets are $59 for all ages and discounted tickets can be purchased online.

For more ticket information, visit www.snowbowl.ski.