Organized retail theft: New Arizona bill gaining traction in the State Legislature

At the Arizona State Capitol, a bill that aims to help fight organized retail theft is gaining some traction.

"This is not your average person putting something in their purse and walking out," said Michelle Ahlmer, Executive Director of the Arizona Retailers Association. "This is a big huge problem in Arizona."

The goal of House Bill 2435 is to deter organized retail theft by imposing tougher sentences on criminals. If passed and signed into law, the bill would require enhanced sentences for a repeat offender who commits three or more organized retail thefts with intent to sell the stolen items for profit.

"It really is a simple bill," said State House Speaker Ben Toma (R-District 27). "It will impose tougher sentences on offenders who engage in organized retail thefts."

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in 2023, her office received nearly 600 submittals for the charge of organized retail theft. She said that number is going in the wrong direction.

"Arizona, specifically Maricopa County, will not tolerate this type of offense that is driving retailers to close stores, to hurt the communities that the stores are located in, and driving people out of business," said Mitchell.