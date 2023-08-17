Over $1.5M worth of fentanyl seized during Arizona traffic stop, suspects arrested

Two women from California were arrested after authorities seized over $1.5 million worth of fentanyl that was hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Payson.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened along State Route 87 just before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

"During the investigation there were indicators of criminal activity observed and consent to search the vehicle was obtained from the driver of the car," the sheriff's office said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two women from California were arrested after authorities seized over $1.5 million worth of fentanyl that was hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Payson. (Gila County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, approximately 49,500 M-30 pills laced with suspected fentanyl and over 22 pounds of fentanyl powder were found inside a backpack. The estimated street value of the fentanyl is $1,533,720.

Two women inside the car were arrested. They were identified as 36-year-old Rosa Arias Rosales and 22-year-old Karina Perez Casteneda, both from Barstow. Both women were booked into jail and are accused of multiple drug charges.

Map of Payson, AZ: