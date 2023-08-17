Over $1.5M worth of fentanyl seized during Arizona traffic stop, suspects arrested

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
13
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:45 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:33 PM MST until THU 6:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:59 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:42 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:30 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:30 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Dust Advisory
from THU 3:27 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County

Over $1.5M worth of fentanyl seized during Arizona traffic stop, suspects arrested

By
Published 
Updated 3:55PM
Drug Busts
FOX 10 Phoenix

PAYSON, Ariz. - Two women from California were arrested after authorities seized over $1.5 million worth of fentanyl that was hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Payson.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened along State Route 87 just before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

"During the investigation there were indicators of criminal activity observed and consent to search the vehicle was obtained from the driver of the car," the sheriff's office said.

Image 1 of 4

Two women from California were arrested after authorities seized over $1.5 million worth of fentanyl that was hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Payson. (Gila County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, approximately 49,500 M-30 pills laced with suspected fentanyl and over 22 pounds of fentanyl powder were found inside a backpack. The estimated street value of the fentanyl is $1,533,720.

Two women inside the car were arrested. They were identified as 36-year-old Rosa Arias Rosales and 22-year-old Karina Perez Casteneda, both from Barstow. Both women were booked into jail and are accused of multiple drug charges.

Related

Fentanyl, guns found during traffic stop in Arizona; 2 suspects arrested
article

Fentanyl, guns found during traffic stop in Arizona; 2 suspects arrested

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Payson led to the discovery of fentanyl and multiple guns.

Map of Payson, AZ: