Over 50 firefighters battle house fire in north Phoenix; 2 people displaced
PHOENIX - Over 50 firefighters worked overnight to put out a large fire that broke out at a home in north Phoenix.
Crews arrived at the scene near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive and found a home fully engulfed in flames.
"[Firefighters] were presented with immediate extinguishment challenges including power lines down in the front of the home and propane tank to the rear," Capt. Scott Douglas said in a statement on July 14.
The fire was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm incident before the main body of the fire was extinguished.
Two residents were able to make it out of the home safely on their own.
A crisis team also responded to the scene to assist the displaced residents.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
