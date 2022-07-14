Over 50 firefighters battle house fire in north Phoenix; 2 people displaced

Over 50 firefighters worked overnight to put out a large fire that broke out at a home in north Phoenix.

Crews arrived at the scene near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive and found a home fully engulfed in flames.

"[Firefighters] were presented with immediate extinguishment challenges including power lines down in the front of the home and propane tank to the rear," Capt. Scott Douglas said in a statement on July 14.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm incident before the main body of the fire was extinguished.

Two residents were able to make it out of the home safely on their own.

A crisis team also responded to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

