Owner of Scottsdale Mexican restaurant dies from complications related to COVID-19

The family of a man who owns a Mexican food restaurant in Scottsdale is remembering the man's life after he dies of complications while battling COVID-19.

Members of Teddy Bernal's family said they didn't know how serious it was. They thought Bernal, who owned Frank and Lupe's in Scottsdale, would just be quarantined and everything would be OK, but that wasn't the case.

"I’m really young, so we wear mask, and I was thinking that it would be OK, but after losing my father, this is something that we need to take seriously," said Bernal's daughter, Brittany Bernal.

Family recounts Teddy's COVID battle

Teddy's fight against COVID-19 began three weeks ago.

"He started out with mild symptoms, and then he started to breathing glass, is how he would explain it. Really cold air, is what is fells like he's breathing," said Brittany.

"Immediately, he quarantined himself, and then he went into the hospital about two weeks ago, and that’s when he was getting worse," said Teddy's son, Teddy Bernal Jr. "He was stable for a while, but unfortunately, it took a turn for the worse."

Teddy eventually contracted pneumonia, and was put on a ventilator before he died.

Family hopes Teddy's legacy can be continued

"He was a loving person. His passion was the restaurant," said Teddy Jr. "If you knew him in person, you knew he was always smiling. He cared about the community so much. It was always somehow interacting with it."

Now, the family hopes the community will still support the business that has been around for 40 years.

"We want people to continue to come here and live on his legacy," said Teddy Jr. "This was his life. His passion. I think he would love to see people continue coming to support the restaurant."

The family says they are following CDC guidelines at the restaurant, and are also taking the proper precautions.

