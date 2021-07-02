Painted Fire: 100% contained after burning nearly 1,000 acres

Apache Lake was evacuated and closed by the US Forest Service, per Maricopa County Sheriff's Office due to a wildfire on July 2. On July 4, Apache Lake Marina and Burnt Corral Campground were reopened.

The lightning-caused Painted Fire was reported June 30 near Horse Mesa Dam and Apache Lake and was estimated to have burned 976 acres of brush and grass as of Sunday. The fire is 100% contained.







Timeline of the Painted Fire

July 5

The fire is completely contained, forest officials said after the area got 48 hours of rainfall and wind. The total acreage is 976. The area will be monitored by aircraft, however, it's shown no signs of smoke or growth.

July 4

July 3

July 2

A wildfire has closed a 14-mile stretch of State Route 88 between milepost 243 at Roosevelt Lake and milepost 229 south of Apache Lake, severing an entry route for popular recreation areas east of metro Phoenix in south-central Arizona.

There was no projected reopening time for portions of the highway between Roosevelt Lake on the east and below Apache Lake on the west, the state Department of Transportation said on July 2.

July 1

