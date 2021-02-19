Paratrooper entangled in high-voltage power lines, requiring rescue

A dangerous and unusual rescue took place south of Phoenix on Feb. 19, after a paratrooper got tangled in some high-voltage power lines.

The incident happened south of Arizona City. Officials with the Eloy Fire District say it happened early in the morning, and that the troopers were on a training mission when one man's parachute got tangled.

Crews had to wait more than three hours to even attempt the rescue just to make sure the power was turned off. Firefighters eventually used a 100-foot ladder and bucket truck to get the man to safety.

The person who was rescued was later flown to a Valley hospital for treatment.