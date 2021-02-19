Expand / Collapse search

Paratrooper entangled in high-voltage power lines, requiring rescue

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Pinal County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Officials with Eloy Fire District say crews had to wait for hours to make sure the power was turned off on the power line.

NEAR ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - A dangerous and unusual rescue took place south of Phoenix on Feb. 19, after a paratrooper got tangled in some high-voltage power lines.

The incident happened south of Arizona City. Officials with the Eloy Fire District say it happened early in the morning, and that the troopers were on a training mission when one man's parachute got tangled.

Crews had to wait more than three hours to even attempt the rescue just to make sure the power was turned off. Firefighters eventually used a 100-foot ladder and bucket truck to get the man to safety.

The person who was rescued was later flown to a Valley hospital for treatment.