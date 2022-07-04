Expand / Collapse search

Boy found in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting reunited with family

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Mass Shootings
Video shows arrest of Highland Park parade shooting suspect

Robert Crimo III was taken into custody Monday evening in Lake Forest, Illinois, about eight hours after a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Crimo has been named as a person of interest in that attack that left six people dead and dozens more wounded.

CHICAGO - Authorities in suburban Chicago have reunited a young boy with his grandparents after he was found alone in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

A picture was shared widely across social media Monday showing the boy in attempts to connect him with his family.

Dana Ruder, who originally posted the photo and was taking care of the child, said around 8 p.m. Monday that the boy had been reunited with his grandparents.

Ruder said the boy was too young to know the names of his parents.