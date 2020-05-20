Parsons Xtreme Golf now hiring amid coronavirus pandemic

After posting an old school help wanted ad online, Parsons Xtreme Golf is doing something you don't see much of these days -- creating new jobs amid the pandemic.

"We were really concerned that COVID-19 would have a big impact to our business, but we're grateful that our business has continued to grow and we're in a position now where we can hire new employees and add new talent now to the team," Leela Brennan said.

The business continues to grow and more orders need to be filled, which is why new faces are needed at their Scottsdale location.

The company is looking to fill positions like club builders, retail sales associates, and customer service personnel. The only requirement is an interest in golf.

While PXG is looking to fill more job roles, the company is also putting CDC guidelines and safety measures at the frontlines of its warehouse. Employees will work in pods while wearing masks and gloves.

Parsons Xtreme Golf

https://www.pxg.com/en-us

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Advertisement

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

(COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: