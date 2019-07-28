Pasco sheriff: trapper catches alligator that was chasing swimmers

Trappers caught a large alligator after swimmers said the reptile was chasing them in the waters off of Durney Key.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked together to find and capture the gator in the Cotee River on Saturday afternoon.

A group of scallopers told authorities the alligator had been chasing them in the water.

The Pasco sheriff's marine unit, FWC and New Port Richey police worked together to trap the alligator, which they said measured 12 to 15 feet in length.

Deputies said no one was injured, and the alligator was transported to a safe location by FWC's nuisance wildlife trapper.