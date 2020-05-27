PD: 1 person hospitalized following rollover crash in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Police say one person has been hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Mesa.
Mesa police say the crash happened at Hawes and Guadalupe.
One person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
(Mesa Police Department)
Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The eastbound lanes of Guadalupe will be shut down as crews work to remove a light pole from the road.
