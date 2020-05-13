PD: Man admits to killing woman, burying her body in Buckeye

article

Police say they've arrested a man who admitted to killing a woman last year and burying her body in Buckeye.

According to Buckeye police, 28-year-old Joshua Escoto-Cisneros was arrested in connection to the death of Marisa Bella, who had been reported missing in Nevada but was living in the Phoenix area.

Police say Bell's body was found in the Robbins Butte Wildlife Area west of State Route 85 near Robbins Butte Game Road on April 10, 2019 by people who were walking their dogs in the area.

On May 12, Escoto-Cisneros was arrested and police say he admitted to killing Bell and dumping her body.

Escoto-Cisneros was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.