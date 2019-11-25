PD: Suspect in custody after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex leaves 2 dead

Phoenix police say a 30-year-old man is in custody following a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex that left two people dead.

Police say officers responded to the scene near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road Monday night and found two victims, a 37 and 39-year-old man, with gunshot wounds. Firefighters pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

During their investigation, police learned the 30-year-old suspect shot both men in the parking lot during an argument. The suspect left the scene after the shooting but was found at a nearby apartment and arrested.

Police have not released any names at this time.

No other suspects are outstanding.