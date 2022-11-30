Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said.

First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car.

John Franklin, 55, was found severely injured in the roadway. He eventually died at the hospital from his injuries.

Detectives say Franklin had been trying to cross Baseline Road when he was struck by a car heading westbound.

The driver of the car fled before police arrived, and investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

