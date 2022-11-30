Reward increased in teen's hit-and-run death in Buckeye

Police are offering a reward after a teenage girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 10 in Buckeye.

Anaiah Walker, 16, was found dead on the I-10 median west of Watson Road on May 22. Investigators say Walker died after being hit by a car.

"Detectives analyzed car parts left at the scene to develop information on a vehicle involved in the incident," police said. "The unknown suspect was likely driving a 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic LX or LE with factory color ‘midnight burgundy pearl.’"

Silent Witness is now offering a reward of $12,000 for information leading to an arrest in Walker's murder.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.