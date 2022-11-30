Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Phoenix officers after pursuit ends in crash

An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers after a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday night.

Officers were on patrol near 3rd Street and Southern Avenue sometime before 10:50 p.m. when they tried to pull over a car that appeared to have been involved in an armed robbery earlier that day.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and reportedly led police on a chase before it crashed into a metal fence outside of a home near 18th Street and Southern.

A man and woman inside the car were told to show their hands, and that's when officers opened fire.

"The man displayed a firearm and is when the officer involved shooting occurs," police said in a statement.

The female passenger was detained, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they confirmed finding a gun inside the car.

The investigation is still ongoing. No other injuries were reported.

The scene of a deadly police shooting in south Phoenix.

