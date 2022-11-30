Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Mesa

Mesa Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning.

Officers said one person was shot, but no one else was injured. No other information was released about the incident.

The area has been shut down for the investigation. Drivers are being asked to detour at Alma School Road.

Meanwhile, another police shooting is being investigated in south Phoenix after a pursuit that ended in a crash on Tuesday night.

The scene of a police shooting in Mesa.

