Pedestrian trying to get injured dog out of Phoenix roadway fatally struck by car

Two people were hit by a car as they were trying to help an injured dog out of the road in Paradise Valley, police said on Sunday night.

At around 7 p.m. on Jan. 7, Paradise Valley Police said they were on the scene of an incident near 46th Street and Lincoln Drive.

"Pedestrians were attempting to move an injured dog from the roadway when they were struck and critically injured. Both pedestrians were transported to an area hospital," police said.

One of those pedestrians died. They haven't been identified.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

Paradise Valley PD says Arizona DPS will investigate this incident due to the severity of injuries.

Map of where the incident happened: