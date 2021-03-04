Person rescued from a ravine off I-17, Fire crews say

article

Officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical say crews had to extricate a person from a car that went into a ravine about 200 feet below I-17 on the night of March 4.

According to a series of tweets made by the agency, the incident happened near the northbound lanes of I-17, in the area of milepost 249, which is located south of Sunset Point. Besides Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical, Phoenix Fire, Mayer Fire, and DPS crews also took part in the rescue effort.

Officials say the person extricated had to be taken to the hospital.

