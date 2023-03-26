Person shot several times outside an Old Town Scottsdale nightclub, police say

A person is fighting for their life after being shot outside an Old Town Scottsdale nightclub on Sunday, the police department said on March 26.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road at 11:11 nightclub.

"This is being reported as an isolated incident involving multiple individuals," says Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon. The victim was shot several times and is in critical condition.

There's no identifying victim or suspect information.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Old Town has many nightclubs and are busiest around this time of year as bachelor and bachelorette parties come to town for the weather. Spring training is also attracting visitors, and many bar hop in the area.

No more information is available.

