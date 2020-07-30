Phillies weekend games postponed after members of coaching, clubhouse staffs test positive

article

Shortly after the Philadelphia Phillies announced two more positive cases of coronavirus on their staff, the team postponed their three-game weekend series.

The Saturday doubleheader and the Sunday game slated to take place at Citizen's Bank Park have been postponed. All activity at the ballpark has reportedly been canceled until further notice.

The Phillies announced Thursday morning that a member of the coaching staff, as well as a member of the home clubhouse staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a member of the visiting clubhouse staff tested positive for the virus following a season-opening series against the Marlins in Philadelphia last weekend, but all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for a second straight day, general manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sixteen players for the Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the test results were not announced.

Major League Baseball has suspended Miami’s season through Sunday and created a patchwork schedule affecting four other teams, including the Phillies, while the Marlins deal with their outbreak. Two Miami staff members also have tested positive in recent days.

“Coming into this summer season, we all recognized this season would present a lot of challenges and all parties involved were going to need to be flexible,” Klentak said.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the Yankees was postponed this week and will be played next week, according to New York manager Aaron Boone. The Phillies will visit the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday and host the games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Klentak said the Phillies became aware that players on the Marlins had tested positive shortly before Sunday’s game and it was the league’s decision to play the game.

“We have to put health and safety first. That is priority No. 1,” Klentak said. “Our guys have been really good about speaking up when they have a question and understanding what they need to do to follow protocols. Most of our players recognize if they follow protocols, that’s the best way to limit an outbreak. They’ve been disciplined about that.”

Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price has been cleared to rejoin the team after missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols. Price stayed home as a precaution after not feeling well and has tested negative.

