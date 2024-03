Phoenix announces 18 pools set to open this summer

The Phoenix Parks and Rec Department announced that 18 swimming pools will open throughout the city this summer.

Sixteen of those pools will be open for the entire season.

Opening weekend is slated for May 25 and the closing date is scheduled for July 28, per the release from the department.

Eight pools will enjoy an extended season on weekends through Labor Day.

Cielito Pool will be open in June and on Memorial Day Weekend. David C. Uribe Pool will be open in July.

Adults can swim for $3 per session while seniors aged 60 and older can swim for $1 and kids aged 17 and younger can swim for free at select pools.

A full list of pools can be found below: