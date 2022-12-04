Phoenix breaks daily rainfall record for Dec. 3, last set over a century ago

Phoenix set a new rainfall record on Dec. 3 - and National Weather Service officials say it's the wettest day Sky Harbor has seen all year, despite a busy monsoon season.

The airport received a total of .76 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of .69 inches that was set back in 1908.

While there was plenty of rain across the state during monsoon season, Phoenix itself saw below average levels of precipitation. Currently, the city has received 4.53 inches of rain in total - more than 2 inches below the average.

Saturday's rain was the highest amount of precipitation seen at Sky Harbor since Dec. 24, 2021, when the airport saw an inch of rain.

